Women’s Committee Reflects on Election’s Gender, Race Implications

The consensus of the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee is that voters aren't yet ready for women to serve the nation's highest offices.

While voters in the recent presidential election showed that the country was ready for a black man for president, women will have to keep working to convince those same voters that a female also can run the country.

Such was one of the conclusions of the panel of speakers at the eighth annual President’s Circle Luncheon held by the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee at the Montecito Country Club last Friday. In attendance were a who’s who of politically active women, from candidates for office to local elected officials to organizers and activists.

“Given the candidates for national office this year, we knew it was going to be very important to discuss issues of race, class and gender,” said Barbara Lindemann, founding member of the SBWPC and moderator of the discussion. This year’s discussion was called “What Just Happened? Decoding the Election 2008.”

According to Hoang, the public still isn’t quite sure what to do with the idea of a woman as the leader of the United States. Both female candidates for office, New York Sen. Hillary Clinton and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, had qualities that appealed to some voters and repulsed others.

“It’s important to remember that they were running for different positions, so it does shape how their gender portrayals played out publicly,” Hoang said.

Clinton was given the tough image that commanders-in-chief are made of, a trait that was criticized for being too masculine. Palin, on the other hand, appealed to social conservatives for her more traditional portrayal of the feminine, but wound up “overmanaged” by a campaign that allowed very limited access to her.

“What happens when you do (only) a handful of in-depth interviews is that when you gaffe — and everybody does gaffe — it almost gets magnified,” Hoang said.

Out on the streets, meanwhile, Marrero found that among the Latino population, much of the support for Clinton was still guided along gender lines, with a touch of self-interest.

“One after the other, and even the women, too, they started talking about how they liked Hillary because she had Bill by her side,” Marrero said. This sentiment eventually ballooned into speculation that the huge Latino voting bloc was so interested in having former president Bill Clinton back in the White House that they wouldn’t consider a black for the office of president.

That speculation turned out to be “dead wrong,” said Marrero, who quoted election night statistics that had Latinos voting well up to 90 percent in urban areas in favor of Obama.

The president-elect, however, had some help in the form of a Latino backlash to the “very ugly anti-immigrant phase” of the past few years. Even John McCain, who Marrero credited for his more moderate stance on immigration, ultimately didn’t do enough to reach out to Latinos.

“I think he would have done better in his campaign if instead of getting Joe the Plumber he would have gotten Jose the Voter,” Marrero said.

What Republican and Democratic campaigns did have in common, Tucker said, was the desire to distance their candidates from the present administration.

“What better way to demonstrate that in a graphic way than to have candidacies that included people that were not white men?” she said. Obama’s success and McCain’s selection of Palin as a running mate were both unexpected in the early stages of the presidential campaign season, she said.

But even as a black man was successful in becoming president and two women came closer to achieving top spots, according to Tucker it still will be awhile before a woman of color — especially a black woman — could become president.

“Given the intersection of race and gender today, I’m not sure a woman of color could do it,” she said.

It’s a task that would demand an enormous effort not just from the candidate, but maybe more so from voters.

“I think we’ve got to get beyond gender politics and racial politics and think about what kinds of things people need, and then focus on those issues,” she said.

