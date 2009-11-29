Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:04 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Celebrate Recovery Welcomes Those with ‘Hurts, Habits and Hangups’

Anonymous program meets every Friday night at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

By Paul Burri | November 29, 2009 | 1:15 a.m.

Celebrate Recovery invites people with “hurts, habits and hangups” to participate in its Christ-centered recovery group. The program is based on Christ’s Sermon on the Mount — sometimes referred to as the Beatitudes — and is for people who struggle with everything from alcohol and drugs to co-dependency, anger, fear, resentment or a hundred other hurts, habits and hangups. Celebrate Recovery is an anonymous, confidential program of worship, lecture, small group sharing and fellowship. Celebrate Recovery meets in Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Newbury Park and Ventura.

The Goleta Celebrate Recovery meets from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave. Child care is available.

Click here for more information or call 805.967.1416 x44.

— Paul Burri represents Goleta Celebrate Recovery.

