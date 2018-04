Goleta Celebrate Recovery Welcomes Those with ‘Hurts, Habits and Hangups’

The Goleta Celebrate Recovery meets from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church , 380 N. Fairview Ave. Child care is available.

Celebrate Recovery invites people with “hurts, habits and hangups” to participate in its Christ-centered recovery group. The program is based on Christ’s Sermon on the Mount — sometimes referred to as the Beatitudes — and is for people who struggle with everything from alcohol and drugs to co-dependency, anger, fear, resentment or a hundred other hurts, habits and hangups. Celebrate Recovery is an anonymous, confidential program of worship, lecture, small group sharing and fellowship. Celebrate Recovery meets in Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Newbury Park and Ventura.

