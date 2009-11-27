Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:14 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Storyteller Michael Katz to Say a Few Words to Benefit El Camino Elementary

Proceeds from Wednesday's fundraiser will go toward the school's technology programs

By Melissa Fitch | November 27, 2009 | 5:21 p.m.

Storyteller Michael Katz will perform “Something Old and Something New,” a benefit for El Camino Elementary School, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

All ticket proceeds will go toward the school’s technology programs.

The audience is encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on, and children may wear pajamas. There will be a raffle, and cocoa and baked goodies will be available for sale.

The El Camino PTA is hosting the fundraiser in hopes of raising enough to A/V and computer equipment for each classroom.

Katz has been a storyteller since 1984 and has been featured at such illustrious locations as the openings of both the Los Angeles Getty Center and the Disney Concert Hall.

He is one of the founding members of the national touring BOXTALES Theatre Company, and was the founding artistic director for the Flying Leap Storytelling Festival in Solvang.

Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. Pre-sale tickets will be available in the office at El Camino School, 5020 San Simeon Drive in Santa Barbara, or at the door the night of the performance.

— Melissa Fitch represents El Camino Elementary School.

