Area Philanthropists, Volunteers Honored on National Philanthropy Day

The Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recently announced its 2009 award winners in the areas of philanthropy, volunteerism and professional fundraising. The honorees were feted at the group’s annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Nov. 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.
First held locally in 1987, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community who have enriched our world. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible.
Recognized for their extraordinary contributions to their communities were Nancy and Tom Crawford, Philanthropists of the Year, Santa Barbara County; Micheline Sakharoff, Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County; Scott Brittingham and Paul Dore, Santa Barbara County Volunteers of the Year; Duke Potts, Ventura County Volunteer of the Year; and Paul Didier, Professional Fundraiser of the Year.
New for 2009 were the AFP chapter’s awards for Youth (16-23) Volunteers of the Year. Julie Farrell and Erik Holliday were honored for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, respectively.
“It is our privilege to celebrate these deserving individuals who personify the true spirit of philanthropy by actively giving of their time and resources for the benefit of others,” said Michelle Jacobson, the event chairwoman. “National Philanthropy Day is a fitting occasion to reflect on the gifts that caring people bring to our communities and the differences they make.”
Nancy and Tom Crawford have generously supported many nonprofit organizations individually and through the Crawford-Idema Family Foundation. Montecito residents, the Crawfords have helped the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, Pacific Pride Foundation, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Santa Barbara Zoo, Storyteller, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and many others. Their broad philanthropic interests range from youth to the environment to social welfare.
Duke Potts is a friend of many nonprofit organizations in Camarillo. He chaired the $6 million capital campaign for a permanent home for the Camarillo Family YMCA. He worked tirelessly on the Technicolor Golf Classic, the proceeds of which will benefit the YMCA for six subsequent years. Potts is also involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo, Casa Pacifica and the TEACH Foundation.
Professional fundraiser of the year Paul Didier has a 35-year career in nonprofit fundraising. Didier joined United Way of Santa Barbara County in 1974. As president and CEO, he has applied for-profit, market-driven innovations to United Way and other nonprofit organizations by creating a collaborative working environment among local charities. He has raised tens of millions of dollars on behalf of United Way and nonprofit organizations. Santa Barbara United Way campaigns have significantly outdistanced the results of other United Ways in California and the United States. Didier’s local innovations include the Day of Caring, Fun in the Sun youth summer program, establishment of permanent United Way Santa Barbara headquarters, Power of Partnership Initiative, and collaborative relief responses to the recent Jesusita and Tea fires.
Scott Brittingham and Paul Dore, Santa Barbara residents and lifelong friends, were recognized as 2009 Volunteers of the Year for Santa Barbara County. They chaired the American Classic Campaign for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation that has raised more than $18 million in five years. They built a strong 25-member campaign cabinet and inspired a “new generation” of volunteers and donors. Brittingham is also involved at Crane Country Day School.
Santa Barbara resident Erik Holliday, a 2009 honors graduate of San Marcos High School, was salutatorian of his 542-student class, varsity volleyball captain, Kids Helping Kids CEO, and “Mr. Royal.” Holliay led San Marcos’ Unity Shoppe benefit event that raised more than $100,000, as well as its Free Wheelchair Mission drive that sent 100 wheelchairs to Vietnam. He is enrolled in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s architectural program.
Julie Farrell is a 19-year-old sophomore at Ventura College who finished her first year at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, where she majored in musical theater. Farrell has been part of the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura for nine years. When she heard that the Rubicon was struggling financially, she stepped forward to do what she could to keep the program that she loves alive for the future artists of Ventura County. She created her own fundraiser, a one-night benefit concert called “Kids for Kids” that raised $10,000.
National Philanthropy Day’s 2009 sponsors included AdMark, California Lutheran University, Casa Pacifica, givezooks!, The Kellogg Organization, Netzel Grigsby Associates, Pacific Press, Printing Impressions, Santa Barbara Zoo and Technicolor. KEYT’s C.J. Ward emceed the event.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents more than 26,000 fundraisers in 173 chapters throughout the world. The association works to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs. It also fosters development and growth of fundraising professionals and promotes high ethical standards in the profession. More than 130 charitable fundraisers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are represented by the AFP Chapter.
Previous Santa Barbara and Ventura County AFP Award Recipients
Philanthropist of the Year
1987 Santa Barbara Foundation
1988 Alma and Clifford Pearson
1989 Malinda and Yvon Chouinard/Patagonia
1990 Robert L. Mobley
1991 The S.G. Foundation
1992 Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation
1993 Joseph T. Brusca/First American Title
1994 Leslie and Paul Ridley-Tree
1995 Wood-Claeyssens Foundation
1996 Michael Towbes
1996 Amgen Foundation
1997 Leni Fe Bland
1997 Martha and Martin Smith
1998 Sara Miller McCune
1998 Limoneira Foundation
1999 Cox Communications
1999 Helen M. Yunker
2000 Dale and George Cavalletto
2000 Barbara A. Caufield
2001 Leatrice and Eli Luria
2001 Florence “Jimmi” Clapp
2002 Hutton Foundation
2002 E.J. Harrison & Sons
2003 Maryann and Richard Schall
2003 Jack Gilbert
2004 Denny Franks
2004 Larry Janss
2005 Natalie and Paul Orfalea
2005 Orfalea Family Foundation
2005 The Orfalea Fund
2005 Countrywide Financial
2006 Jean and Barry Schuyler
2006 Gloria Friedrich Reed
2007 Ginni and Chad Ginni Dreier
2007 Mary and Richard Carpinter
2008 Juliette and Clifford Sponsel
2008 Theodore R. Jensen
Volunteer of the Year
1987 Dorothy C. Campbell
1988 Larry Crandell
1989 Norah Hamilton Strauss
1990 Barbara Gage OTR
1991 Jean Hay
1992 Helen M. Caldwell
1993 Wallace T. Drew
1994 Alan M. Teague
1995 Barbara Meister
1996 Peter R. MacDougall EdD
1996 John V. Newman
1997 Betty Rosness
1997 Joseph P. Brown
1998 Jean Schuyler
1998 Monty Clark
1999 Norman Sosner
1999 Karsten Lundring
2000 Sharon L. Monsky
2000 Laura K. McAvoy
2001 Nancyann Failing
2001 Patricia Richards
2002 Marion Stewart
2002 Joan S. Kemper
2003 Richard Welch
2003 Dottie Novatt
2004 Nancy L. Wood
2004 Mark Lisagor D.D.S.
2005 Michael Towbes
2005 Gerry & Bob Browning
2006 Harriet Miller
2006 Katie Waunch
2007 Sue Chadwick
2007 Jane Habermann
2008 Janne Rapp
2008 Lynn Mikelatos
Professional Fundraiser of the Year
1987 Kenneth R. Edwardsen, CFRE
1988 Deloria (Dorie) Zabriskie, CFRE
1989 Frank J. Palmer, CFRE
1990 Warren Looker, CFRE
1991 Kenneth Siegele, CFRE
1992 Charles Slosser Ph.D.
1993 Diana L. Myers
1994 David T. McKee Ph.D.
1995 Della S. Greenlee
1996 Harriet A. Hart, CFRE
1997 David T. Dietrich, CFRE
1998 Sally C. Walker, CFRE
1999 Brian Stenfors, PhD, CFRE
2000 Billie Maunz, CFRE
2001 Tanya G. Gonzales, CFRE
2002 Anne Kratz, CFRE
2003 Debbie Arnesen, CFRE
2004 Jill Muchow Rode, CFRE
2005 Patricia O. Snyder, CFRE
2006 Edward N. Lewis, CFRE
2007 Rochelle Rose, CFRE
2008 Rebecca J. Merrell, CFRE
Special Award 2002 Jeannette Martinez, Humanitarian Award
— Rochelle Rose is a member of the Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.