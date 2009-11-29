Area Philanthropists, Volunteers Honored on National Philanthropy Day

Paul Didier, Nancy and Tom Crawford, Scott Brittingham and Paul Dore, and Erik Holliday earn recognition from Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals

The Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recently announced its 2009 award winners in the areas of philanthropy, volunteerism and professional fundraising. The honorees were feted at the group’s annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on Nov. 18 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

First held locally in 1987, National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy — and those people active in the philanthropic community who have enriched our world. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible.

Recognized for their extraordinary contributions to their communities were Nancy and Tom Crawford, Philanthropists of the Year, Santa Barbara County; Micheline Sakharoff, Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County; Scott Brittingham and Paul Dore, Santa Barbara County Volunteers of the Year; Duke Potts, Ventura County Volunteer of the Year; and Paul Didier, Professional Fundraiser of the Year.

New for 2009 were the AFP chapter’s awards for Youth (16-23) Volunteers of the Year. Julie Farrell and Erik Holliday were honored for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, respectively.

“It is our privilege to celebrate these deserving individuals who personify the true spirit of philanthropy by actively giving of their time and resources for the benefit of others,” said Michelle Jacobson, the event chairwoman. “National Philanthropy Day is a fitting occasion to reflect on the gifts that caring people bring to our communities and the differences they make.”

Nancy and Tom Crawford have generously supported many nonprofit organizations individually and through the Crawford-Idema Family Foundation. Montecito residents, the Crawfords have helped the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, Pacific Pride Foundation, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Santa Barbara Zoo, Storyteller, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and many others. Their broad philanthropic interests range from youth to the environment to social welfare.

Duke Potts is a friend of many nonprofit organizations in Camarillo. He chaired the $6 million capital campaign for a permanent home for the Camarillo Family YMCA. He worked tirelessly on the Technicolor Golf Classic, the proceeds of which will benefit the YMCA for six subsequent years. Potts is also involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo, Casa Pacifica and the TEACH Foundation.

Professional fundraiser of the year Paul Didier has a 35-year career in nonprofit fundraising. Didier joined United Way of Santa Barbara County in 1974. As president and CEO, he has applied for-profit, market-driven innovations to United Way and other nonprofit organizations by creating a collaborative working environment among local charities. He has raised tens of millions of dollars on behalf of United Way and nonprofit organizations. Santa Barbara United Way campaigns have significantly outdistanced the results of other United Ways in California and the United States. Didier’s local innovations include the Day of Caring, Fun in the Sun youth summer program, establishment of permanent United Way Santa Barbara headquarters, Power of Partnership Initiative, and collaborative relief responses to the recent Jesusita and Tea fires.

Scott Brittingham and Paul Dore, Santa Barbara residents and lifelong friends, were recognized as 2009 Volunteers of the Year for Santa Barbara County. They chaired the American Classic Campaign for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation that has raised more than $18 million in five years. They built a strong 25-member campaign cabinet and inspired a “new generation” of volunteers and donors. Brittingham is also involved at Crane Country Day School.

Santa Barbara resident Erik Holliday, a 2009 honors graduate of San Marcos High School, was salutatorian of his 542-student class, varsity volleyball captain, Kids Helping Kids CEO, and “Mr. Royal.” Holliay led San Marcos’ Unity Shoppe benefit event that raised more than $100,000, as well as its Free Wheelchair Mission drive that sent 100 wheelchairs to Vietnam. He is enrolled in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s architectural program.

Julie Farrell is a 19-year-old sophomore at Ventura College who finished her first year at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, where she majored in musical theater. Farrell has been part of the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura for nine years. When she heard that the Rubicon was struggling financially, she stepped forward to do what she could to keep the program that she loves alive for the future artists of Ventura County. She created her own fundraiser, a one-night benefit concert called “Kids for Kids” that raised $10,000.

National Philanthropy Day’s 2009 sponsors included AdMark, California Lutheran University, Casa Pacifica, givezooks!, The Kellogg Organization, Netzel Grigsby Associates, Pacific Press, Printing Impressions, Santa Barbara Zoo and Technicolor. KEYT’s C.J. Ward emceed the event.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents more than 26,000 fundraisers in 173 chapters throughout the world. The association works to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs. It also fosters development and growth of fundraising professionals and promotes high ethical standards in the profession. More than 130 charitable fundraisers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are represented by the AFP Chapter.

— Rochelle Rose is a member of the Santa Barbara/Ventura Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.