Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:08 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Scott Glenn: The Bright Side in Commercial Real Estate Lending

SBA loans can get you further faster

By Scott Glenn | November 28, 2009 | 2:07 a.m.

If you are a commercial real estate investor you may want to skip this article. If you own your own business, however, this is for you. It’s the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) loan program.

Scott Glenn
Scott Glenn

Specifically targeted toward helping startup and small businesses grow, the SBA provides alternative financing that allows business owners to purchase fixed assets like equipment or real estate or construct a new building.

Conventional financing options often require a 30 percent to 50 percent down payment. These large upfront costs can prove to be financially draining on a small business, especially during the current economic downturn. However, the SBA offers financing options with as little as 10 percent down and fully amortized terms between 20 and 25 years.

Also, as a part of the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, all SBA loan fees have recently been severely reduced and in some cases entirely eliminated. Loans granted by the SBA are issued at a standard fixed rate and are always backed by a 100-percent SBA guaranty.

Almost any type of legitimate small business is eligible for SBA financing. When purchasing a building or land with an SBA loan, the business is required to occupy at least 51 percent of the property. These fixed-rate loans give small businesses the opportunity to grow into a building that fits their needs while putting the least amount of strain on their financials.

If you are a small business owner looking for real estate financing, make sure you work with a preferred lender as a part of the SBA’s Preferred Lender Program. Your lender should be knowledgeable with the SBA process as well as understanding your business needs.

When it comes to commercial real estate as a way to meet your long-term goals, take advantage of the favorable terms offered by SBA financing. It might just be what you need to help your company grow while maintaining lower costs.

Click here for more information on financing options or to visit all of Radius’ available properties.

— Scott Glenn is a Radius Group Commercial Real Estate partner.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 