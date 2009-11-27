Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:17 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Third-Quarter Sales Activity Shows Signs of Promise

Taking advantage of market, tenants mulling opportunities to purchase property of their own

By Bob Tuler and Paul Gamberdella | November 27, 2009 | 3:07 p.m.

In 2009 to date, the South Coast had only 22 commercial sales transactions compared to an average of 68 transactions per year over the last 11 years. In the last few months, however, we have seen an increase in the amount of sales activity evidenced by 12 of the 22 sales taking place in the third quarter and more offers and more properties going into escrow. Hopefully, this will lead to an increased number of closed deals for the remainder of the year.

Based on current activity we should end up around 30 closed deals for the year, by far the lowest in the last 15 years. Fortunately for property owners, the South Coast is not seeing the same “distressed sellers” that exist in other California markets. This is because property owners in this area are not overly leveraged with large loans and our vacancy remains relatively low compared to the nation as a whole and, specifically, the rest of California.

We have definitely seen sales prices decrease and cap rates increase, but not to the extent you will find in the rest of California. Qualified buyers are still able to get commercial loans from some local banks; however, lenders are requiring larger down payments, personal guarantees and are exercising far more conservative underwriting standards on projected income, expenses and occupancy for the properties.

Many tenants are now taking advantage of the market and are looking to purchase vacant properties so they can control their own destiny. These owner/users can get SBA guaranteed financing at or below 6.0 percent with as little as 10 percent cash down.

For a copy of the Radius Insight-3rd Quarter Sales and Leasing Report, contact us at 805.965.5500.

— Bob Tuler and Paul Gamberdella are with Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

