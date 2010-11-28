Big Dreams at the Heart of Santa Barbara’s Power Soccer Team

The Rollin' Gauchos, a competitive wheelchair team open to athletes with physical disabilities, have their sights set on a national title

Every Saturday, under the unassuming fluorescent lights of the Carpinteria Middle School gym, some of the region’s most exceptional athletes gather to practice their sport. They play soccer — without using their feet.

While executing fakes and tricky passes, the team uses electric wheelchairs and quick thinking instead of relying on sturdy leg muscles and cleats. And as the whine of motors mixes with shouts from the players, the Rollin’ Gauchos blaze through another game of their engrossing sport: power soccer.

It’s the first competitive team sport available to athletes with conditions such as quadriplegia, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy. Played on a basketball court, two teams of four players work to defend — and score — on each other with a 13-inch soccer ball. The Rollin’ Gauchos have been practicing their moves for nearly four years, and they have a bright future ahead.

For player Bill Balles, his introduction to power soccer came while watching a two-minute clip online about the sport. An adaptive rec team existed at UCSB, and the director called in Balles to watch the clip.

“I took a look at it, and said, ‘That’s something I want to do,’” he said.

Balles recruited several players, obtained funding to purchase plastic guards for their chairs, and the Rollin’ Gauchos were born. For the first year, Balles said the team did nothing but drills.

“Being an athlete from my years in high school, I knew that basic skills would be an issue in this,” he said.

The team was so focused on the basics that they didn’t play a game during their whole first year. The next year, their first game took them to regionals — in Arizona. Although the team lost badly, “we learned a lot from it, and every time we stepped on the court, we got better and better,” Balles said.

“We’re now finally getting to the point to where we’re a team to be reckoned with,” he said. “Our goal is to win a national title. Each practice, each month, each year, we get a little bit better.”

And, Balles said the best is yet to come.

“It’s our third year as a team, and we’re letting people know that we’re here to play,” he said. “Give me 10 years at this, and I guarantee we’re going to be unstoppable.”

Personally, he said he has big dreams for the sport — and for himself. He tried out last November for Team USA and was chosen as one of 20 power soccer athletes in the country to fly to Indianapolis for a four-day training camp. But as soon as he arrived, Balles had problems with his chair.

“I was draining batteries, and I ended up sitting on the sidelines,” he said. “It really hampered my ability to show the coaches that I was here to play.”

Becoming one of the top five athletes in the country is only the beginning.

“I want to make Team USA in 2014, and I want to win a gold medal,” Ballessaid. “As long as the chair holds up, and I hold up physically and mentally, I will be there.”

With the closest teams in Hollister to the north and Glendale to the south, Balles said he is passionate about developing power soccer in Southern California, and he believes there are millions of people in Southern California who could benefit from the sport. Anyone who uses a power chair and understands sports is welcome to attend a practice, Balles said. Even potential players from as far away as Bakersfield have expressed interest.

Balles and coach Michael Garner have been friends for nearly two decades, and Garner said that when Balles asked him to coach the team four years ago, he couldn’t say no. Garner even jumps in a chair and scrimmages with the team occasionally.

“It’s very hard, and I have gained a lot of respect for what they can do in a chair,” Garner said. “It really takes lots of skill to spin on a moving ball and hit in the goal. ... The guys really get a good laugh watching me struggle to move my chair around the court.”

Since the team started, Garner said he has noticed the players change — for the better. For some of the players, it’s the first organized sport they’ve played, so it’s been a learning experience.

“They do seem to hold their heads a lot higher these days, and they should,” Garner said.

Like Balles, Garner said the team’s goals lie in becoming national champions.

Wing player Brian McLaren was with the team as it played in a tournament in Glendale several weeks ago when he saw his own personal breakthrough. He hadn’t scored all last season, and he had his first goal in Glendale.

“On Monday, when I went to work, I was still coming off of that feeling,” McLaren recalled with pride.

He said he had never used a power chair before joining the team, and it took awhile to get used to it, but now that he knows what it feels like to win, he wants more.

“I want to score more goals, because I got a taste of what it felt like to actually score for my team,” McLaren said. “(Power soccer) has really been a great experience for me. It really beats sitting at home and watching TV and not getting out.”

Twins Josh and Eric Ridgeway, who both have cerebral palsy, have been involved with the sport for 2½ years, and Josh said the best part is the friendships.

“And a little hazing of my twin,” he said with a laugh.

The pair are fierce on the court, but they know how to share a few laughs.

“It’s a lot of fun — just get ready for a couple of knocks,” Josh Ridgeway said. “It’s high paced.”

Josh said he feels like he’s tougher now, and that before power soccer, he didn’t have an athletic outlet.

The rough nature of the sport constantly causes chairs to break down, and Balles said that anyone wanting to donate batteries, power chairs or parts would be welcome. To donate to the team, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.745.9099. The team is also working to raise money to take everyone to nationals in June.

“You’ve got 10 to 15 people, hotel and plane expenses, and it gets quite expensive,” Balles said.

United Cerebral Palsy Work Inc. in Carpinteria sponsors the team, and because the cost to travel and play is high, Garner said its support is invaluable to keeping the team going.

Locals will get the chance to see the team in action, when the Rollin’ Gauchos play in Carpinteria on Dec. 11 against the Glendale Roughriders. The Glendale Wild Wheelers also will play the Gauchos’ sister team, the Rollin’ Rebels, that day, and games will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m.

