John Ciambrone Awarded Certified Fundraising Executive Designation

Netzel Grigsby Associates executive earns desgination from CRFE International

By CFRE International | November 27, 2011 | 3:33 p.m.

John Ciambrone
John Ciambrone

CFRE International has named John Ciambrone as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Ciambrone, senior vice president at Netzel Grigsby Associates joins more than 5,200 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International that include tenure in the profession, education, demonstrated fundraising achievement and a commitment to service to nonprofit organizations. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and they have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights developed by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“The CFRE credential was created to identify for the public and employers those individuals who possess the knowledge, skills and commitment to perform fundraising duties in an effective and ethical manner,” said Sharilyn Hale, M.A., CFRE, chairwoman of CFRE International.

“As the certificate is voluntary, achievement of the CFRE credential demonstrates a high level of commitment on the part of Mr. Ciambrone to his community and the fundraising profession as a whole. Organizations and donors who work with CFREs know they are getting a professional who is committed to the best outcomes for the organization and has the requisite knowledge and skills.”

Prior to joining Netzel Grigsby Associates in 2007, Ciambrone spent more than 30 years with the YMCA including 11 years as president/CEO of Channel Islands YMCA, which serves Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

