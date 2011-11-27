Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: No Response Is a Positive Response?

There are many ways to illustrate the absurdity of the idea

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | November 27, 2011 | 2:58 p.m.

At a recent luncheon with a few friends, we were discussing surveys and questionnaires, and someone in the group said it was his opinion that a nonresponse was a yes answer. Respectfully, I disagree. Respectfully, I think that is ludicrous.

When I ask for a show of hands for volunteers and no one raises his hand, does that mean they have all volunteered? Does that mean that the person with the fewest votes gets elected? Does that mean that if I introduce several different car models, the one that sells the fewest is the most popular? “Hey Frank, we only sold 12 units of our Model 1635. We better ramp up production on those babies.”

If I send out a questionnaire asking, say, “Do you like McMillan’s Margarine?” and no one sends the survey back, does that mean there is an overwhelming desire for McMillan’s Margarine? Or is it more likely that they never heard of McMillan’s Margarine, never tried McMillan’s Margarine or really don’t care about McMillan’s Margarine one way or the other?

And if my friend’s premise is correct, why send out a survey at all? If you do send one out, I can pretty much guarantee that you will get no responses back and that would, according to him, result in a pretty high approval of the survey questions.

On a personal level, I have tried getting some sort of response from the members of one or another of organizations that I belong to. I have sent email requests. Usually there is an overwhelming nonresponse. I guess I should interpret that as an overwhelming positive response.

Recently I was in a position of needing to determine what sort of response I would get about a particular issue. Whenever I have sent similar requests via email and then complained about very little response, the replies I got later were, “I never got your email,” “It must have gone into my spam box,” “Are you sure you sent it to the right email address?” etc., etc. So this time I sent my survey by snail mail and I included a self-addressed, stamped envelope with it. I even designed the survey so that it took all of about two minutes to complete. The response results so far? About 10 percent positive. I guess that means I have a 100 percent approval rating because the other 90 percent nonresponse means approval, too.

Or maybe not.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 