Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Rona Barrett’s Season of Giving Event Debuts The Golden Inn & Village

Entertainment columnist's experience as a caregiver for her dad sparks plan for affordable senior housing in Santa Ynez Valley

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | November 28, 2011 | 4:02 a.m.

The golden sandstone of Sunstone Vineyards & Winery’s Cuvee Cave in the Santa Ynez Valley was the perfect backdrop for the introduction to The Golden Inn & Village project at the inaugural Rona’s Season for Giving benefit.

The sunny afternoon event was presented by the Rona Barrett Foundation, which is dedicated to helping seniors in need. The Golden Inn will provide affordable housing for seniors in a community-centered model, which could include 70 units of affordable senior housing, 30 units for assisted living, and 30 units in a special Memory Care Center for those with Alzheimer’s and other maladies. Included would be an Adult Day Care Center for those seniors who wish to live at home but it will give their caregiver some respite time. There are also plans for housing for the Village’s workers.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

In a short presentation, Rona Barrett herself noted that there are now 60 million seniors living in the United States. That number will grow to 90 million in less than 20 years, the longtime entertainment columnist said. There is already a lack of senior housing, and the shortage will be even more critical in the near future.

“It is critical that the people who helped build this country not be forgotten,” she said.

Barrett was moved to create the foundation and The Golden Village dream for the Santa Ynez Valley after caring for her elderly father for 10 years.

“Being a caregiver is the biggest job and the biggest job for burnout,” she noted.

Thus the inclusion of the concept of the Adult Day Center, much like the successful Friendship Center of Santa Barbara and the newly opened Friendship Center in Goleta. Barrett stated that $4 million in funding is required to proceed with the land purchase and other needs; the entire project is anticipated to cost more than $30 million, which will include tax-credit financing to be secured by the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County.

Barrett’s current collaborators are the Housing Authority and the nonprofit Surf Development Co. Santa Barbara-based architect Detty Peikert has created site plans and architectural renderings for the projected five-acre project. Peikert is an expert in designing affordable housing for other nonprofit organizations such as the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and others. He cited Garden Court on De la Vina, 1116 De la Vina St., as an example of a multiple-use senior housing complex that embraces the “village” concept.

“We anticipate that this village concept will be replicated as a model for other communities across the United States,” added Peikert.

Barrett’s dynamism has already attracted a dedicated board of directors and supporters. Sunstone Winery owner Fred Rice and his family donated the venue and generously poured six tastings of Sunstone selections, including Estate Merlot, 2006 Scorprire and 2005 Lumiere du Fleur. The Season for Giving also featured a silent auction and a raffle drawing for a large wine selection. Organic hors d’ oeuvres were offered by Rustik Chef. Supporters included Dr. Angel Iscovich and his wife, Lisa; Betty and Stan Hatch; Heidi Holly; Dr. Gary Waer; Daniel McNeet; Linda Rice; Bob Jorgenson; Susan and Steen Weber; and Sandi Owens.

For more information on The Golden Inn & Village, call 805.688.8887 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more information about the Rona Barrett Foundation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 