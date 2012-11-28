Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:35 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Community Partners Help CALM Spread Holiday Cheer Through ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Program

Deckers Outdoor Corp. is among many local businesses that have stepped up to help families in need

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 28, 2012 | 12:53 a.m.

With its third annual Adopt-a-Family program, Child Abuse Listening Mediation is providing gifts, food, clothing and other necessities for Santa Barbara County families during the holiday season.

Local groups of all sizes, from book clubs to corporations, are “adopting” families and shopping for the items on their wish lists. CALM will distribute the gifts in December.

CALM had a small program to start, but it grew exponentially last year and again this year, according to Associate Director Deborah Holmes.

The organization works to prevent, assess and treat child abuse by providing services for children and families, and therapists who make home visits help write up the list of families recommended for the Adopt-a-Family program. This year, the list includes 163 families, and 132 already have donors.

Many families aren’t just struggling with parenting, substance abuse or mental health issues, but are also dealing with financial hardships. Over the holidays, Holmes said it’s important to help those families meet their basic needs and reduce their sense of isolation within the community.

“We’re countywide so there’s a lot of need, and there are a lot of families we come in contact with,” she said.

CALM has expanded its North County office and expects it to soon be as large as its South County operation, she added.

On Tuesday, the seven-member corporate marketing team at Deckers Outdoor Corp. went shopping for the family of six they adopted this holiday season.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. corporate marketing team members Jennifer Fleming and Sean Knotts look over toys purchased for a family of six. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Deckers Outdoor Corp. corporate marketing team members Jennifer Fleming and Sean Knotts look over toys purchased for a family of six. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The parents and four children all asked for shoes — convenient for the Deckers teams, communications coordinator Sean Knotts noted.

Knotts and other employees shopped at La Cumbre Plaza for gift cards, toys and other items on the family’s wish list, which will be given to the family by CALM therapists in December. Other Deckers departments also have adopted families this year, as they did last year.

Employees enjoyed the experience so much last year that they wanted to do it again, and make the shopping trips a team event, chief brand officer Jessica Buttimer said.

In addition to individual donors, some businesses and schools that have adopted families this year include Underground Energy, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, The Parsons Group, Banana Republic, Lucky Penny Press, Marymount of Santa Barbara’s first-grade class and Montecito Union School’s sixth-grade leadership class, according to publicist Jennifer Guess.

For more information on how to Adopt-a-Family, contact Ashlyn Clark at 805.965.2376 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). All donations should be given to CALM by Dec. 10 so they can be distributed to the families.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 