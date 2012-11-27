Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Chabad of S. Barbara Hosting 33rd Annual Chanukah in the Mall Festival

By Rabbi Zalmy Kudan for Chabad of S. Barbara | November 27, 2012 | 1:21 p.m.

Chabad of the S. Barbara is gearing up for its 33rd annual Chanukah in the Mall festival featuring a Menorah Contest by children citywide.

Mayor Helene Schneider will help light the Giant Menorah and will serve as the judge for the contest. The Chanukah festival will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec 9 at La Cumbre Plaza near Macy’s.

Participants will be able to have their photo taken at the event, placed on the Giant Menorah and participate in a Paint Jam collaborative art activity. To celebrate the festival of lights there will be the kindling of a Menorah, a taste of Chanukah delicacies, live music and an olive press demo.

“We want people to realize that the good they do, sheds light in their homes, our community and really out to the whole world,” said Rabbi Yosef Loschak, director of Chabad.

While music plays Chanukah favorites, Latkas, donuts and other Chanukah treats will be served.

“It’s all about creating and event that will be exciting for the whole family,” Loschak said. “The message of Chanukah; the triumph of light over darkness, is a universal one and one that we enjoy sharing with the entire community.”

The event is sponsored by the Cooper and Keating families, together with Just 4 Fun Rentals and Rincon Events.

Click here for more information.

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan is the youth director for Chabad of S. Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 