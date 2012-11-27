Chabad of S. Barbara Hosting 33rd Annual Chanukah in the Mall Festival

Chabad of the S. Barbara is gearing up for its 33rd annual Chanukah in the Mall festival featuring a Menorah Contest by children citywide.

Mayor Helene Schneider will help light the Giant Menorah and will serve as the judge for the contest. The Chanukah festival will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec 9 at La Cumbre Plaza near Macy’s.

Participants will be able to have their photo taken at the event, placed on the Giant Menorah and participate in a Paint Jam collaborative art activity. To celebrate the festival of lights there will be the kindling of a Menorah, a taste of Chanukah delicacies, live music and an olive press demo.

“We want people to realize that the good they do, sheds light in their homes, our community and really out to the whole world,” said Rabbi Yosef Loschak, director of Chabad.

While music plays Chanukah favorites, Latkas, donuts and other Chanukah treats will be served.

“It’s all about creating and event that will be exciting for the whole family,” Loschak said. “The message of Chanukah; the triumph of light over darkness, is a universal one and one that we enjoy sharing with the entire community.”

The event is sponsored by the Cooper and Keating families, together with Just 4 Fun Rentals and Rincon Events.

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan is the youth director for Chabad of S. Barbara.