Cox Launches Home-Security Service in California

By Sarah Clark for Cox Communications | November 27, 2012 | 7:31 p.m.

Adding to its portfolio of communications services, including high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone, Cox Communications on Tuesday launched Home Security to customers in Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes and San Diego.

Cox began piloting the new product in Arizona in 2011, and plans to launch in additional markets by the end of the year.

Cox Home Security provides advanced features not found in most traditional alarm systems with time-saving and cost-saving features to help customers manage their family’s safety. The 24/7 secure monitoring systems feature:

» Intrusion and home safety monitoring (includes fire, gas and flood)

» Remote access so the system can be controlled away from home via a secure online site or smartphone app

» Email/text alerts to notify customers of occurrences at the home

» Safety sensors to detect hazardous conditions such as carbon monoxide and smoke

» Secure video monitoring available via smartphone or a web browser

» Control of home functions such as lighting and temperature

“Whether it’s keeping your home safe from intruders, making sure your children got home safely from school, or checking on an elderly parent, Cox Home Security helps families feel safer and more secure,” said Ryland Madison, director of marketing for Cox’s California markets.

Madison pointed out that each Home Security system will be tailored to fit a customer’s needs.

“One home may require a video camera near their pool for safety reasons,” Madison said. “Another family may want text message alerts sent when their children arrive home from school. No two installations are exactly alike.”

The Cox Home Security system is free with a $99 installation and three-year contract. The professionally monitored Cox Home Security service plans start at $29.99 a month.

Like the company’s other products, Cox Home Security can be bundled onto one bill.

Click here for more information about Cox Home Security.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.

