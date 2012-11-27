Holiday Haulers Gear Up to Help Foodbank’s Annual Food Drive

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are a group of local business owners who donate time, trucks and manpower to transport food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the Holiday Food Drive.

Conceived and organized by Montecito Landscape owner Lisa Cullen, the Holiday Haulers came into being in the fall of 2009 when Cullen asked the Foodbank what was needed to ensure the Holiday Food Drive was a success.

“Organizations and individuals donate food, but the Foodbank doesn’t have the resources to pick it up,” she said. “We pick up and deliver donated food during the Holiday Food Drives.

“Helping is such fun! We are in our fourth year, and as more people become aware of the Holiday Haulers, they, too, want to help. As a result our group of volunteers keeps expanding. These businesses take time out of their busy days to help others, and for that I am grateful.”

She added: “The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is a vital part of our community, distributing good, nutritious food to those in need, most of whom are seniors and children. We are able to play an important role in their mission of Ending Hunger and Transforming the Health of Santa Barbara County.”

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up your food donation this holiday season, please call Melissa Howard at the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 x112 or Cullen at 805.969.3984, or click here.

This year’s Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape, Bob Kingston and Pancho of All Around Landscape Supply/S&S Seeds, Derrick Yee of Abe Nursery, Tom Dolan of Toma Restaurant & Bar, Ken Olsen of McCormix, Duke McPherson of McPherson Consulting Arborist, John Gettman of Partners Imaging, Donny Meyer and Megan Phillips of Aqua-Flo Supply, John Mullins of Mission City Auto and Ken Hall of Goleta Building Materials.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.