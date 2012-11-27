Kevin Steele’s ‘Solstice People’ Photos to Go on Display at Samy’s Camera Gallery

Photographs from Kevin Steele’s Solstice People book will be on display for the first time at the Samy’s Camera gallery during December.

The opening reception will be at the Samy’s Camera gallery at 614 Chapala St. as part of First Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6.

“I wanted to do something different — to create studio portraits near the start of the parade,” Steele said. “Solstice has so many great characters, and a carnival atmosphere. It’s a visual playground for photographers.”

With the assistance of Solstice organizers, Steele used part of David Shelton’s metalworking studio. Samy’s Camera helped set up the white seamless studio with studio lighting where the 150 parade participants had their photos taken.

This is the third Solstice People book that Steele has produced. The images in the book show the colorful participants in costume against the white background, capturing the whimsical moments before the parade begins. All three years of Solstice People books will be available for sale at Samy’s on First Thursday, where Steele will also be available to autograph books.

Fifty percent of profits after costs from sale of the books will benefit the Summer Solstice Celebration, the nonprofit that produces the Solstice Parade and Festival. The 39th annual Solstice Parade will be at noon on June 22, 2013. The festival will open Friday, June 21, and continues through Sunday, June 23..

— Kevin Steele shoots award-winning action, lifestyle and portraiture for advertising and editorial clients nationally.