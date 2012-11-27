Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:53 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Michael Ip Joins MNS Engineers as Principal Engineer

By Summers Case for MNS Engineers Inc. | November 27, 2012 | 3:43 p.m.

Michael Ip
Michael Ip

Santa Barbara-based infrastructure services firm MNS Engineers Inc. announced Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Ip, PE, as a new principal engineer, working within the firm’s Transportation Division.

“MNS is growing, we’re responding to the demand for our expertise on more and more transportation-related projects,” said Shawn Kowalewski, vice president of transportation engineering at MNS. “Michael’s impressive technical skills and knowledge of the business, plus his experience with California projects, are great additions to the team.”

Ip, who grew up in Southern California and has lived in Ventura County for more than 20 years, brings a wealth of technical knowledge with him. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UC Irvine, followed by a master’s degree in construction management from UC Berkeley, and has extensive project experience from positions held in both the public and private sectors.

In his previous role at global engineering firm AECOM, Ip oversaw a number of major bridge and roadway projects — such as the widening of Lewis Road (Highway 34) and the new Entrance Road to the California State University Channel Islands in Ventura County — as well as numerous pavement rehabilitation, bicycle facilities and rail improvement projects.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of MNS’ continued expansion, particularly in transportation, where MNS’ established position in the Southern California area is already excellent,” said Ip, adding that the firm’s commitment to improving lives through top-quality services is in line with his own beliefs. “People’s standard of living is very important to us; it doesn’t make sense for people to have to commute three to four hours of their day every day. Our work in transportation not only makes people safer, but also improves the way people live.”

With California’s longer commutes, traffic, and deteriorating roads and bridges increasingly concerning to local citizens and governments, it is projected that the state will see a vastly increased demand for new and revitalized transportation systems in the coming years.

Asked if he sees California’s transportation future in terms of cars, bikes or trains, Ip said, “What I see is more of a balancing. In the future I believe there is going to be more of a push for alternative modes of transportation — or at least integrating those alternatives into our systems. At some point, you can’t have 15 to 20 lanes on one freeway — there will have to be viable and cost-effective alternatives.”

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for MNS Engineers Inc.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 