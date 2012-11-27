Michael Ip Joins MNS Engineers as Principal Engineer

Santa Barbara-based infrastructure services firm MNS Engineers Inc. announced Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Ip, PE, as a new principal engineer, working within the firm’s Transportation Division.

“MNS is growing, we’re responding to the demand for our expertise on more and more transportation-related projects,” said Shawn Kowalewski, vice president of transportation engineering at MNS. “Michael’s impressive technical skills and knowledge of the business, plus his experience with California projects, are great additions to the team.”

Ip, who grew up in Southern California and has lived in Ventura County for more than 20 years, brings a wealth of technical knowledge with him. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UC Irvine, followed by a master’s degree in construction management from UC Berkeley, and has extensive project experience from positions held in both the public and private sectors.

In his previous role at global engineering firm AECOM, Ip oversaw a number of major bridge and roadway projects — such as the widening of Lewis Road (Highway 34) and the new Entrance Road to the California State University Channel Islands in Ventura County — as well as numerous pavement rehabilitation, bicycle facilities and rail improvement projects.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of MNS’ continued expansion, particularly in transportation, where MNS’ established position in the Southern California area is already excellent,” said Ip, adding that the firm’s commitment to improving lives through top-quality services is in line with his own beliefs. “People’s standard of living is very important to us; it doesn’t make sense for people to have to commute three to four hours of their day every day. Our work in transportation not only makes people safer, but also improves the way people live.”

With California’s longer commutes, traffic, and deteriorating roads and bridges increasingly concerning to local citizens and governments, it is projected that the state will see a vastly increased demand for new and revitalized transportation systems in the coming years.

Asked if he sees California’s transportation future in terms of cars, bikes or trains, Ip said, “What I see is more of a balancing. In the future I believe there is going to be more of a push for alternative modes of transportation — or at least integrating those alternatives into our systems. At some point, you can’t have 15 to 20 lanes on one freeway — there will have to be viable and cost-effective alternatives.”

— Summers Case is a marketing coordinator for MNS Engineers Inc.