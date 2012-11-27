Representatives Needed to Serve On Various Santa Maria Committees

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the All-America City Committee, Landmark Committee, Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee, Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Commission and Santa Maria Community Television Board.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28. The appointments will be made by the City Council on Jan. 15.



All-America City Committee

(three appointments will be made for two-year terms)

This committee is comprised of five members. The committee works to enhance, maintain and evaluate the civic health and pride of the community through partnerships and creative approaches, ensuring collaboration with the public and private sector, in the true spirit of the All-America City Program. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. The Committee meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. or as deemed necessary by the chairperson.

Landmark Committee

(two appointments will be made for three-year terms)

This five-member committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Applicants must be city residents. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee

(two appointments will be made to serve a two-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term, and three appointments will be made to serve a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term)

This five-member committee ensures the transparency and oversight of revenue generated and expenses made by Measure U2012, which was adopted by the electorate on June 5 and ratified as Ordinance No. 2012-11. The Oversight Committee’s duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expense during the previous fiscal year) as well as review any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings.

The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year which will be based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30. Members are nominated by individual council members and confirmed by the City Council. Must be a city resident, and cannot be a current City of Santa Maria employee, official, contractor or vendor. Former employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the Oversight Committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist. Meets annually on the fourth Monday of January at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Planning Commission

(three appointments will be made for a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term)

This five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the City Council. Must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and study sessions are held the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.

Recreation and Parks Commission

(three appointments will be made for a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating councilmember’s term)

This five-member commission advises the City Council on recreation and parks operations and activities. Must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Santa Maria Community Television Board

(one appointment will be made for a two-year term)

This three-member board sets policies and regulations relative to Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access and serves as an appeals board for sanctions levied by the PEG station manager against members. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets no less than two times per year, on an “as needed” basis.

Members of the Measure U2012 Citizen’s Oversight Committee, Planning Commission and Recreation and Parks Commission are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the city’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.

Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the state agency which interprets the law’s provisions.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important city committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the city’s website by clicking here. Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x307.

— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.