Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Representatives Needed to Serve On Various Santa Maria Committees

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | November 27, 2012 | 1:50 p.m.

The City of Santa Maria is accepting applications to serve on the All-America City Committee, Landmark Committee, Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee, Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Commission and Santa Maria Community Television Board.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28. The appointments will be made by the City Council on Jan. 15.
     
All-America City Committee
(three appointments will be made for two-year terms)

This committee is comprised of five members. The committee works to enhance, maintain and evaluate the civic health and pride of the community through partnerships and creative approaches, ensuring collaboration with the public and private sector, in the true spirit of the All-America City Program. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. The Committee meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. or as deemed necessary by the chairperson.

Landmark Committee
(two appointments will be made for three-year terms)

This five-member committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Applicants must be city residents. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Measure U2012 Citizens Oversight Committee
(two appointments will be made to serve a two-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term, and three appointments will be made to serve a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term)

This five-member committee ensures the transparency and oversight of revenue generated and expenses made by Measure U2012, which was adopted by the electorate on June 5 and ratified as Ordinance No. 2012-11. The Oversight Committee’s duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit (performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U2012-generated revenue and expense during the previous fiscal year) as well as review any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings.

The Oversight Committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year which will be based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30. Members are nominated by individual council members and confirmed by the City Council. Must be a city resident, and cannot be a current City of Santa Maria employee, official, contractor or vendor. Former employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the Oversight Committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist. Meets annually on the fourth Monday of January at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.

Planning Commission
(three appointments will be made for a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating council member’s term)

This five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the City Council. Must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and study sessions are held the first and third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m.

Recreation and Parks Commission
(three appointments will be made for a four-year term and/or coterminous with nominating councilmember’s term)

This five-member commission advises the City Council on recreation and parks operations and activities. Must be a city resident. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Santa Maria Community Television Board
(one appointment will be made for a two-year term)

This three-member board sets policies and regulations relative to Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access and serves as an appeals board for sanctions levied by the PEG station manager against members. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets no less than two times per year, on an “as needed” basis.

Members of the Measure U2012 Citizen’s Oversight Committee, Planning Commission and Recreation and Parks Commission are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the city’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.

Statements of Economic Interests are public documents and may be inspected by any member of the public and copied if requested. The Fair Political Practices Commission is the state agency which interprets the law’s provisions.

If you or someone you know is interested in serving on one of these important city committees, please complete the interactive application, which is available on the city’s website by clicking here. Applications may completed and submitted online from the city’s webpage or an application may be obtained from the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at 805.925.0951 x307.

— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 