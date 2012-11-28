Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gang Member Convicted of 10 Felonies in Robbery Spree

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 28, 2012 | 1:46 a.m.

A Santa Maria gang member was convicted Tuesday of 10 felony counts involving robberies and home invasions that occurred over a two-month period in 2010.

After four weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, a jury delivered the verdicts involving Jesus Quevado, 31, in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

According to Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco, Quevado was convicted of two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of residential burglary, one felony count of residential burglary with a firearm, one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, one felony count of grand theft of a weapon, one felony count of attempted robbery, one felony count of attempted residential burglary, one felony count of active participation in a street gang and one felony count illegal possession of ammunition.

Most of the counts also included gang enhancements, he said.

Greco said the robberies and invasions took place from Sept. 17, 2010, to Nov. 24, 2010 in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Nipomo.

In one case, Greco said, Quevado went inside a Santa Ynez residence, stole a gun and pointed it at a victim inside the home.

On Dec. 8, 2010, a parole search of Quevado’s vehicle turned up ammunition.

Based on Quevado’s convictions at trial and his prior criminal history, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set for Jan. 31, 2013.

Greco said Tuesday that he’s grateful the jury was diligent with all the evidence.

“It was a long case, and I appreciate the jury’s careful attention to the case,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 