Gang Member Convicted of 10 Felonies in Robbery Spree

A Santa Maria gang member was convicted Tuesday of 10 felony counts involving robberies and home invasions that occurred over a two-month period in 2010.

After four weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, a jury delivered the verdicts involving Jesus Quevado, 31, in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

According to Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco, Quevado was convicted of two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of residential burglary, one felony count of residential burglary with a firearm, one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, one felony count of grand theft of a weapon, one felony count of attempted robbery, one felony count of attempted residential burglary, one felony count of active participation in a street gang and one felony count illegal possession of ammunition.

Most of the counts also included gang enhancements, he said.

Greco said the robberies and invasions took place from Sept. 17, 2010, to Nov. 24, 2010 in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Nipomo.

In one case, Greco said, Quevado went inside a Santa Ynez residence, stole a gun and pointed it at a victim inside the home.

On Dec. 8, 2010, a parole search of Quevado’s vehicle turned up ammunition.

Based on Quevado’s convictions at trial and his prior criminal history, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set for Jan. 31, 2013.

Greco said Tuesday that he’s grateful the jury was diligent with all the evidence.

“It was a long case, and I appreciate the jury’s careful attention to the case,” he said.

