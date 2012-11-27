Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Stuart Jenkins Joins Fielding Graduate University Board of Trustees

By Hilary Edwards for Fielding Graduate University | November 27, 2012 | 4:31 p.m.

Fielding Graduate University is pleased to announce the addition of Stuart Jenkins to its Board of Trustees.

Stuart Jenkins
Jenkins is the vice president of business development at Deckers Outdoor Corp., where he drives innovation initiatives for both the company and its six footwear brands.

“I am most happy to welcome Stuart Jenkins to Fielding,” Fielding Graduate University President Richard Meyers said. “Rarely does an individual come along to a university board with broad interests and experience in and out of higher education. Stuart is such a person, and his knowledge areas combined with extraordinary success throughout his life in all he has done make him a most welcome addition. The world of higher education is in a sea change globally, and Stuart’s commitment to Fielding is a wonderful vote of confidence for all of us.”

Jenkins’ experience includes 40 years of marketing and selling patents for independent inventors. He holds 12 patents of his own.

Prior to taking on innovation at Deckers, he served as the brand president of the emerging Deckers brand MOZO, helping to launch its disruptive and distinct service industry product line.

His interest in running lead him to grow SKYDEX Technologies, which started as an inventor’s idea in a shoebox, and today is a materials company that supplies customers ranging from Nike to the U.S. military, which uses SKYDEX material for blast mitigation in troop transports and carriers.

On the education side, Jenkins served as the CEO and chairman of the Board of Trustees at Principia Corporation, a nonprofit school and higher education institution where he oversaw the creation of new management structures and substantial enrollment and annual donor increases.

One of the reasons Jenkins joined the Fielding board is his belief that “ideas are the most valuable resource in the world, and Fielding is in the business of developing rigorous thinkers. Education is a fire to be lit, not a pail to be filled. Fielding is at its best when it is lighting fires and creating inspiration amongst its students. That is a notable cause, and I want to be a part of it.”

— Hilary Edwards is the manager of university relations for Fielding Graduate University.

