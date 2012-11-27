Tropicana Student Housing Hosting ‘Stop Hunger Now’ Meal-Packing Event

Tropicana Student Housing will host its largest community service event of the year, a Stop Hunger Now meal-packaging event.

For four hours on Saturday the Tropicana Gardens Café will turn into an assembly line to create 10,000 meals of dehydrated rice, soy, vegetables and nutrients. The meals that Tropicana students and staff assemble will be distributed through Stop Hunger Now, an international hunger relief agency that ships them to school feeding programs in developing countries.

The meal packing event gives the team of volunteers an understanding of global hunger, and an opportunity to make a difference.

“This charity is near and dear to my heart,” said Dave Wilcox, executive director of Tropicana Student Housing, “because two of my children were adopted from Ethopia, just one of the 76 countries served by this worthwhile organization.”

Stop Hunger Now’s meal packing program began in 2005, and since then, more than 100,000 volunteers have packaged nearly 30 million meals to feed the world’s impoverished.

— Wendy Ballard is the director of marketing for Tropicana Student Housing.