Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:36 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Dean to Serve as Interim Chancellor at UC Riverside

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 28, 2012 | 12:25 a.m.

Jane Conoley
Jane Conoley

UC Santa Barbara’s Jane Conoley will serve as interim chancellor of UC Riverside starting Dec. 31 and will temporarily leave her post as dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

“This is an opportunity to learn a lot about strategic planning and implementing a great strategic plan,” Conoley said. “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Santa Barbara filled with lots of new ideas about how to do better for our students, faculty and community. I am sure that will happen based on what I’ve already learned about all the great stuff happening at UCR.”

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang will appoint an acting dean for the Gevirtz School while Conoley is away, which may be about nine months, Conoley said. She will come back to UCSB at least monthly to help the acting dean and will always be available by phone.

“The Gevirtz School is filled with wonderful faculty, staff and students,” she said in an email. “I’m absolutely confident they will rise to the occasion. I just hope they don’t find out they don’t need me.”

University of California President Mark Yudof announced his selection of Conoley on Nov. 20, and the UC Board of Regents approved the appointment at a special meeting Tuesday.

Conoley will serve as UCR’s chancellor until a successor is found for Chancellor Timothy White, who is leaving to become chancellor of the California State University system at the end of this year.

Conoley is a professor of counseling, clinical and social psychology, and has served as dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education since 2006.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 