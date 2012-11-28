UCSB Dean to Serve as Interim Chancellor at UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara’s Jane Conoley will serve as interim chancellor of UC Riverside starting Dec. 31 and will temporarily leave her post as dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

“This is an opportunity to learn a lot about strategic planning and implementing a great strategic plan,” Conoley said. “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Santa Barbara filled with lots of new ideas about how to do better for our students, faculty and community. I am sure that will happen based on what I’ve already learned about all the great stuff happening at UCR.”

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang will appoint an acting dean for the Gevirtz School while Conoley is away, which may be about nine months, Conoley said. She will come back to UCSB at least monthly to help the acting dean and will always be available by phone.

“The Gevirtz School is filled with wonderful faculty, staff and students,” she said in an email. “I’m absolutely confident they will rise to the occasion. I just hope they don’t find out they don’t need me.”

University of California President Mark Yudof announced his selection of Conoley on Nov. 20, and the UC Board of Regents approved the appointment at a special meeting Tuesday.

Conoley will serve as UCR’s chancellor until a successor is found for Chancellor Timothy White, who is leaving to become chancellor of the California State University system at the end of this year.

Conoley is a professor of counseling, clinical and social psychology, and has served as dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education since 2006.

