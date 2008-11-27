Dos Pueblos High Engineers Take Their Show on the Road

Amir Abo-Shaeer, director of the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, and several students recently demonstrated their capstone robotics project for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, enthusiastically explaining the academy’s program at the chamber’s Issue and Policy Roundtable.
The Dos Pueblos academy is one of the most advanced engineering and science programs in California. The four-year integrated course of study offers classes in physics, computer science and engineering design. Hands-on curriculum culminates in the construction of a robot that competes on the national stage. In April, the robotics team finished second in its division in the international championship in Atlanta.
Serving 128 students, the Dos Pueblos program accepts 32 freshmen per year. Fifty percent of the enrolled students are female, far surpassing the national averages for women in science and engineering.
In 2008, 80 students applied for 30 spots in the program as the success of the academy’s graduates have increased demand for entrance. The academy must turn away twice as many deserving students as it enrolls because of a lack of space and facilities. Currently, the program is housed in one regular science classroom.
The academy’s operational costs are offset with the help of generous support from the local high-tech business community, including Goleta Valley chamber members ATK, FLIR and Raytheon. For more information on how your company might support the program, contact the Goleta Valley chamber or e-mail Abo-Shaeer at [email protected]
Click here for information on how you can support the program through the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.
Tom Blabey is the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s public policy director.