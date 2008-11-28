Donations Wanted for Laguna Blanca’s Tea Fire Benefit Sale

Laguna Blanca School, under the leadership of Ashley Richter’s fourth-grade class, will hold a Children’s Toys and Treasures Holiday Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 13 on the Lower School Campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

All of the proceeds will benefit victims of the Tea Fire.

To extend their environmental consciousness from campus to home, students are asking for families to donate unwanted items — preferably gently used — such as toys, books, infant and toddler items, sporting equipment, puzzles, games, bikes, skates and more.

Start your recycling efforts by looking first in closets, toy boxes and garages for items that might become someone else’s treasure.

Collection bins are located in the main offices on both campuses — the Hope Ranch Campus at 4125 Paloma Drive and the Montecito Campus at 260 San Ysidro Road. Large items (bikes, doll houses, etc.) should be delivered to the Montecito Campus on Dec. 11.

For more information, contact Tara Broucqsault at [email protected]nablanca.org or 805.687.1752, ext. 209.

Tara Broucqsault represents Laguna Blanca School.