Gallery’s Special Sale to Support Environmental Defense Center
By Marcia Burtt Studio | November 28, 2008 | 5:23 p.m.
Marcia Burtt Studio will hold a special sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 to benefit the Environmental Defense Center.
Included will be paintings by Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle and Robert Abbott, and prints by Burtt and Meg Torbert.
The gallery, 517 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
For more information about the event, e-mail [email protected] or call 805.962.5588.
