Heritage Oaks Bank Introduces New Compliance Officer

By Faye Fraser | November 28, 2008 | 5:58 p.m.

Sarah Scott has joined Heritage Oaks Bank as its new compliance and community reinvestment act officer.

Scott has been a compliance professional in the banking industry for more than seven years. She spent five years as a vice president of compliance and CRA with The Jackson State Bank & Trust in Wyoming, and almost three years in the same position at County Bank, a $2 billion, 39-branch bank headquartered in Merced.

“I am thrilled to join the management team at Heritage Oaks Bank, and look forward to serving the bank and its communities in many capacities,” Scott said.

“Heritage Oaks Bank is very pleased to have someone of Sarah’s caliber and experience joining our risk management team,” says Bill Raver, senior vice president and general counsel for Heritage Oaks Bank.

While at County Bank, Scott was the driving force behind the founding of the McLane High School Highlander Branch, the first student-run bank branch west of the Mississippi, and one of only a handful of student-run bank branches in the country.

In her capacity as a CRA officer, she also has been a key partner in the Central Valley Financial Literacy Initiative, a collaborative group of banks, community-based organizations and government entities dedicated to empowering Central Valley residents through financial education.

“As a community reinvestment act officer, I’ve been able to help financial institutions connect with and give back to their communities in innovative ways, and I hope to accomplish this with the Central Coast communities served by Heritage Oaks Bank as well,” Scott said.

Faye Fraser is marketing coordinator for Heritage Oaks Bank.

 
