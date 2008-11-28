Montecito Bank & Trust Donates $1 Million in Community Dividends

Montecito Bank & Trust, at its sixth annual Community Dividends luncheon, made donations totaling $1 million to 140 nonprofit organizations.

The bank, with branch offices from Solvang to Westlake Village, distributed checks to selected organizations serving Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County.

“Local nonprofit organizations contribute so much to our quality of life, ” bank Chairman Michael Towbes said. “We are grateful once again to be able to take a meaningful share of our profits and distribute them to organizations in the communities we serve. We hope that others will join us in giving this year particularly with the challenging economy.”

President and CEO Janet Garufis said: “Helping our communities grow and prosper is the essence of who we are, and it is the patronage and loyalty of our customers who make it possible for us to continue this event. It is a privilege to support so many nonprofits in our service area and an honor to show our appreciation for the important contributions they make to the vitality of our communities.”

Jonatha King is a publicist.