San Marcos Marching Band Tuning Up for Free Community Concert
By Barbara Keyani | November 28, 2008 | 5:31 p.m.
The award-winning San Marcos High School Marching Band invites the community to a free performance of Arachnid at the school’s Valley Stadium.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
Participants can meet the band and enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria.
San Marcos High School is located at 4750 Hollister Avenue (at Turnpike).
For more information, call marching band director Jason Nam at 805.967.4581, ext. 259.
Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.