Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: God Was Watching Over Us

Picture-perfect moment turns into disaster averted

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | November 28, 2010 | 2:29 p.m.

They say that God watches over lovers and fools. Now let me tell you about the dumbest thing I ever did.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

I have been a photographer since I was 12 years old. Naturally, when I got married and had children, I was impelled to document their every moment — especially in their younger years.

One day I came home from work to find my wife on her knees in the bathroom bathing my two young children. They were ages 5 and 2 at the time, and she would often bathe them together. It was a fun time for the three of them.

So when I saw this memorable family scene, my first thought was to take pictures of it. This was back in the days when flash photography used flash bulbs. (If you don’t know about flash bulbs, ask a grandparent.) So I got my camera and flashgun but couldn’t find any flash bulbs. No problem: I had two clip-on photo flood lights.

If you don’t know about flash bulbs, you probably don’t know about photo flood lights. Photo floods were special bulbs that were extremely bright, made especially for indoor photography. You used them in special aluminum reflectors that had a spring clamp so you could attach them to a chair or whatever was convenient.

So I got one of my photo floods and brought it into the bathroom. But the only place to clamp it was to the shower rod directly over the edge of the bathtub — which I did. Then I plugged it in and turned it on. Great! Now I had enough light for my picture.

I continued to jockey around for just the right angle when suddenly the clamp slipped off the shower rod and the photo flood — still plugged in — fell down. It hit the edge of the tub and bounced onto the floor.

Then I had the sick realization of what might have happened. It could have fallen into the tub — a plugged-in electrical appliance falling into the tub holding my two kids, and my wife with her arms also in the water.

Even as I write this many years later, I am covered with a cold sweat at what could have happened that day and at how dumb I was. I’m sure God was watching over us that day.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 