SBPD Officer Comes Full Circle in Anti-Gang Outreach and Effort

Sgt. Noel Rivas, new head of youth services division, got his start in police work as school resource officer

After years of enforcing the law on two wheels, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Noel Rivas will have to depend on his personal motorcycle for kicks as he takes on the supervisor position for the Santa Barbara Police Department’s youth services division.

A 27-year SBPD veteran, Rivas grew up on the Westside and worked on the department’s first-ever gang enforcement efforts as a school resource officer. Now he’ll head the division responsible for investigating gang-related crimes and crimes committed by juveniles.

Rivas, who is bilingual, will oversee two full-time detectives, a crime lab, a high-tech officer, a serious habitual offender coordinator and, eventually, a school resource officer. He’ll be leaving his post as a traffic supervisor — a job he loves, as he became a police officer to ride a motorcycle — for his first foray into the detective bureau.

Fifteen years ago, grant-funded anti-gang efforts monitored about 800 gang members and associates, a number that dipped down to 200 after four years.

Ninety-five percent of kids contacted by law enforcement never reoffend, Rivas said, and most anti-gang efforts were focused on the small percentage who did, those normally responsible for the major crimes.

The truancy program — a partnership between schools and law enforcement to keep students attending and engaged in school — has also since lapsed as a result of budget cuts, but patrol officers used to specifically look for children playing hooky.

In recent years, gangs have grown in numbers and violent tendencies.

“Back then, they’d just fight,” Rivas said. “Now you hear of kids getting stabbed and hear of weapons getting involved.”

There isn’t anything specific on which to pinpoint the change, Rivas said. It’s the same problems, just with different kids and different names.

According to police statistics, physical assaults are the most common gang crimes in Santa Barbara, and they usually involve fights with no weapon or a bat, stick or in rare cases, a knife. All gang-related homicides have been stabbings so far.

Other common gang crimes are graffiti and beer runs — going to local stores and stealing alcohol. There haven’t been robberies or burglaries for the benefit of a gang beyond that, Rivas said.

Santa Barbara’s gangs are mainly territorial and carve out areas of town — such as the Eastside and Westside. They are not like bigger-city gangs which are involved in organized crime like drug trafficking — at least not yet, Rivas said.

“Unfortunately, the majority of gang members are all Hispanic and their parents are Spanish-speaking immigrants so they don’t know the law here,” he said. “Parents have multiple jobs and don’t know what their kids are up to, so they fall through the cracks and get involved in gangs.”

Rivas’ division has an absent school resource officer, meaning there are no officers assigned to local schools right now as he is on medical leave. Someone would have to be taken from the patrol ranks to replace the school resource officer, which won’t happen.

That’s the case with many investigative and community relations positions, which are also involved in gang-related prevention and intervention efforts. The DARE position is being eliminated until staffing increases and the department has one beat coordinator for the entire city.

Those jobs work on long-term problems, “whereas someone calls 9-1-1 and wants someone to be there right now — and that’s really what our job is, to provide that service,” Rivas said.



DARE’s model was effective: a three-pronged approach, between schools, law enforcement and parents.

“This is something we need to do as a community,” Rivas said. “If we catch these kids under 19 years old that’s great, because we have a little more authority over them.”

With older members — especially parolees or those charged with major crimes — the attitude turns from intervention and more toward putting them away.

Outreach to at-risk children and even known gang members and associates can help, such as making them aware of how easy community college enrollment can be and what other programs are available.

Once someone is jumped into a gang, the only way out is getting jumped out, which is rare, Rivas said. Instead, someone can be involved and, years down the road, get called into doing something because the individual is still technically part of the gang.

“It’s never too late, because people can always make choices,” Rivas said. “I’ve found that most people who walked away from gangs when they get older want to get a job, go to school or have a baby on the way — those are the choices when someone steps back.”

To battle back, officials have explored the implementation of a gang injunction for at least a year, but its complexities need the support of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, a judge and the community at large, he said. If one is put in place, Rivas’ division would oversee it.

Police determine if incidents are gang-related and the District Attorney’s Office must prove the individual meets the criteria to charge a suspect as a member or with gang enhancements to the criminal charge.

The legal definition of a street gang and gang member is explained in the California Penal Code. Individuals have to be active to be considered gang members, and not all crimes a member commits are necessarily gang-related.

Rivas’ goals for the youth services division are to be more proactive and contact people earlier.

“I’m not going to solve society’s problems by going out there and knocking on doors or searching people because at some point they’re going to have to make a decision: is this the lifestyle that I want, or do I want to do something different?” he said.

