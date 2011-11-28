BYOB (Bring Your Own Business) to Canary Hotel’s Rooftop Party-Share Event

Looking for a stylish and cost-effective way to celebrate the holidays during these tough economic times? Mix it up this holiday season and BYOB (Bring Your Own Business) this December to the Canary Hotel’s Rooftop Party-Share event.

Ideal for small office parties or a holiday gathering of friends, the concept behind Canary Hotel’s Party-Share is to make the holiday party accessible to all, no matter what your business or group size. Consider rallying other businesses in similar niche markets or simply “bring your own business” — whatever your business may be. Celebrate the season in the company of other local businesses and community groups to share the space and cost and spread the cheer together.

Open to businesses and groups sizes that range between eight and 20 guests, the Canary Hotel will open its rooftop for one day, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, for its Bring Your Own Business Party-Share.

For $35 or $50 per person, including two drink tickets (not including tax/gratuity), Party-Share guests can indulge in hors d’oeuvres, sip seasonal drinks such as hot apple cider, order specialty cocktails from cash bars and mingle to the sounds of classic holiday tunes, all while taking in one of the best view’s Santa Barbara has to offer. To support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s holiday food drive, guests are encouraged to bring a canned good or food for donation and be entered in Canary’s raffle drawing for an overnight stay.

We figure, the more the merrier — so let us take care of your party-planning needs while you ring in the holidays in style.

For details and to make reservations for Canary Hotel’s Rooftop Party-Share, contact the Catering Department at 805.879.9144 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Reservations require three business days in advance.

The Canary Hotel is a member of the Leading Hotels and is located at 31 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. To make a reservation, call toll-free 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300 or click here.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.