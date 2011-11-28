Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Art Association to Host ‘Picassos for Peanuts’ Show at Goleta Library

Works by local artists will be on sale Friday through Jan. 6

By Colleen Janée for the Goleta Valley Art Association | November 28, 2011 | 3:09 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Art Association will host the “Picassos for Peanuts” art show beginning Friday, Dec. 2, and continuing through Jan. 6 in the Goleta Library Community Events Room.

Original artwork will be offered at bargain prices of less than $300.

More than 40 new works of art of watercolor, collage and oil paintings will be featured. Come and see these beautiful creations by many award-winning local artists.

To purchase paintings, call the Goleta Valley Art Association at 805.681.1090 or click here for more details and upcoming events.

The Goleta Valley Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. Call the library at 805.964.7878 for opening hours.

For more information about the exhibition, contact Colleen Janée at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.3142.

— Colleen Janée is the artist/public relations manager for the Goleta Valley Art Association.

