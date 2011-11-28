Dog Rescue Charities Join Forces for Holiday Street Fair, Adoption Event in Goleta

About 20 dogs in need of homes will be available Dec. 10 at the Pet House on Calle Real

Second Chance Cocker Rescue and the Pet House have invited the K-9 Placement and Assistance League (K-9 PALS) and Cold Noses Warm Hearts to their annual Holiday Street Fair and Adoption Event at the Pet House, 5871 Calle Real in the Calle Real Shopping Center in Goleta.

During the event, people looking to adopt a dog this holiday season can visit the pet store to see many wonderful dogs for adoption.

The three nonprofit organizations will have about 20 small, medium and large breed dogs for adoption available to meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Pet House location. Other fun features to help with promotion, outreach and fundraising for the organizations include a bake sale, jewelry and pet item sale, strolling carolers and a wandering Santa Claus.

“This is a fun event at Pet House and Calle Real Shopping Center that provides a wonderful opportunity to find great homes for all our dogs and to bring awareness to the community about the amazing work of these three rescue organizations” said Elizabeth Mazzetti, president and founder of Second Chance Cocker Rescue.

“We want to provide the shelter and rescue group dogs opportunities to be seen in the community,” said Janelle Ward, president and founder of K-9 PALS. “People can come to see the dogs while doing their holiday shopping, learn about the organizations, and learn how to adopt a shelter or rescue dog. We really enjoy working together with other organizations and local businesses to give these deserving dogs additional opportunities to be seen and adopted into loving homes.”

Every dog that gets adopted on the day of the event will go home with a handmade fleece blanket. All the rescue groups and animal shelter dogs are spayed/neutered and have current vaccinations. Adoption fees for each organization vary.

Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter dog adoption fees will be discounted 50 percent on Dec.10. K-9 PALS generously sponsors four free dog behavior training sessions as part of the adoption for county shelter dogs.

The Pethouse, located next to Trader Joe’s, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

— Elizabeth Mazzetti is president and founder of Second Chance Cocker Rescue.