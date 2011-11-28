Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Rock Out at Saturday’s ‘Holiday Sound Check’ Fundraiser for Youth Access to Music

Notes for Notes and New Noise Music Foundation co-hosting the benefit event, featuring Depeche Mode's Martin Gore

By Philip Gilley for Notes for Notes | November 28, 2011 | 6:36 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Notes for Notes and the New Noise Music Foundation are teaming up to deliver a sensational seasonal soiree that combines rocking out on the dance floor with raising money to support youth access to music in Santa Barbara and beyond.

This year, the Holiday Sound Check — which is going down at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Contemporary Arts Forum atop the Paseo Nuevo mall — will feature Depeche Mode’s legendary frontman Martin Gore in a special DJ session as well as an opening set from DJ Matty Matt of Project M80. Those age 21 or older only, please.

There will be a silent auction jam-packed with unique and autographed items plus drinks, food and plenty of dancing. But unlike last year, only 200 tickets are being sold for the 2011 event, meaning that it’s sure to be even more intimate than ever before.

“The Holiday Sound Check was such a success last year we would be crazy not to do it again,” said Philip Gilley, the executive director and founder of Notes for Notes, which builds professional-grade recording studios in Santa Barbara and Nashville where kids can learn to play and record music. “We are so honored to welcome Martin back for this event. He is such a big advocate for Notes for Notes. And what a better way to get into the holiday spirit than by listening great music while supporting the next generation of musicians?”

Jeff Theimer, executive director and co-founder of the New Noise Music Foundation, promises that this year’s event will be even more action-packed than last year’s.

“We are only selling 200 tickets and hosting at our fellow collaborators’ amazing venue, CAF,” he said. “Holiday Sound Check 2011 is going to be a very intimate and special night.

The New Noise Music Foundation puts on an annual music festival and conference, throws concerts throughout the year, and is now the lead organization working to reopen The Living Room, an all-ages, drug- and alcohol-free venue in the Goleta area.

“We expect these tickets to sell out fast, so buy them now and enjoy yourself while ensuring that Santa Barbara artists and kids will have music in their lives many years to come,” Theimer said.

Special sponsorship opportunities are still available, so interested businesses, organizations and individuals should email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Tickets are $50 for regular access and $100 for VIP treatment, which includes one piece of Gore-signed gear and two free drink tickets.

To buy tickets or for more information, click here,, or click here to join the event on Facebook.

— Philip Gilley is the executive director and founder of Notes for Notes.

