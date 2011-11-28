Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Planned Chaos and Occupy Wall Street

By Diana Thorn | November 28, 2011 | 1:07 p.m.

During the past two months, the Occupy Wall Street movement has been promoted by the Main Street Media as a grassroots protest by some kids victimized by college debt who are mad at the rich and corporations. The truth is much more dark and dangerous.

OWS is an attempt to create chaos. Supporters include the Communist Party USA, the Black Panthers, the Marxist Student Union, Hezbollah, Ayatollah Khamenei, George Soros, Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, Hugo Chavez and the SEIU. At the top of the list is President Barack Obama.

The group"s website reports its link to the violent uprisings in Europe and the Middle East. Why would Obama endorse this destructive movement? Is it a campaign tactic to divert attention from his failed policies? Does it expose his Saul Alinsky connections?

A Chicago native who began agitating class warfare in the 1930s, Alinsky was a hero for Obama, who followed in his footsteps. Alinsky wrote Rules for Radicals, which advocated destruction of existing laws, society, financial and property systems in America. His revolution happens through disruption and chaos and the have-nots taking from the haves. He laughs at a moral code and amasses power by criminal acts: lying, riots, murder.

President Obama taught the Alinsky Model for Revolution for several years. In 1986, he was hired to organize residents of South Chicago to go against the establishment. The OWS is a dream come true for Alinsky believers and amoral revolutionaries.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

