Ribbon-Cutting Planned for MacKenzie Park Stormwater Infiltration Project

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the MacKenzie Park Parking Lot Stormwater Infiltration Project is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Completed in October, the project included the installation of permeable pavers in the parking stalls and a portion of the walkway through the park in order to allow stormwater and urban runoff to infiltrate into the ground.

This design demonstrates a retrofit that complies with the city’s Storm Water Management Program by detaining and treating the volume of water generated by a one-inch storm event over 24 hours.

The stormwater infiltration portion of the project was funded by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division through Measure B, and the remainder of the parking lot replacement project was funded by the city’s Public Works Department, Facilities Division.

For more information, call the Creeks Division at 805.897.2508.

— Cameron Benson is the Creeks Division manager for the City of Barbara.