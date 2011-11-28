Old Mission Santa Barbara Hosting 225th Anniversary Weekend

Free events, including a candlelight tour, are planned for Saturday and Sunday

Old Mission Santa Barbara will host its 225th anniversary event this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday with the 225th Commemorative Program, the highlight of which will be a candlelight museum tour to showcase the newly renovated Sala welcome room.

The Las Fiesteras dancers and Luis Moreno will be performing, and a short reception will follow.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dr. John Johnson will present “Indians at Mission Santa Barbara: Life at the Mission in 1800,” which will be held in the Bonaventure Hall.

Admission to the museum, 2201 Laguna St., is free all day Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 805.682.4713 x163.

— Jason Womack is the director of development and communications for Old Mission Santa Barbara.