Panzumo to Host Winter Solstice Concert & Fundraiser

Enjoy international music, dance and food on Dec. 16 at the Music Academy of the West

Panzumo will bring its mission to inspire people of all ages in rhythm, song and dance to the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, with a Winter Solstice Concert & Fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

There will be music and dance performances from around the world, a marketplace and food.

Proceeds will benefit Panzumo’s ongoing cultural arts programs in the Santa Barbara community.

Tickets are $20 pre-sale, $30 at the door or $50 for VIP donor seats. They are available online at www.panzumo.com.

For more information, click here, call 805.966.4604 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lisa Beck represents Panzumo.