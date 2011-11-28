Panzumo to Host Winter Solstice Concert & Fundraiser

Panzumo will bring its mission to inspire people of all ages in rhythm, song and dance to the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, with a Winter Solstice Concert & Fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
There will be music and dance performances from around the world, a marketplace and food.
Proceeds will benefit Panzumo’s ongoing cultural arts programs in the Santa Barbara community.
Tickets are $20 pre-sale, $30 at the door or $50 for VIP donor seats. They are available online at www.panzumo.com.
For more information, click here, call 805.966.4604 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Lisa Beck represents Panzumo.