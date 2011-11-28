Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Present Christmas ‘Service of Lessons & Carols’

100-voice combined youth choirs will perform Dec. 9-10 at Trinity Episcopal Church

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | November 28, 2011 | 4:10 p.m.

Providence Hall singers and musicians, joined by the Laudate Youth Chorus and the El Montecito School Chorus, will present an annual program of traditional Christmas music and Scripture readings, with many opportunities for the audience to join in singing familiar seasonal carols.

The 100-voice combined choirs, made up of students from third grade through high school, are directed by Providence Hall’s director of performing arts, Rebecca Leftwich Hodson. The reflective traditional Anglican Service of Lessons & Carols will take place in the beautiful, acoustically-vibrant stone sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara

Two services will be held: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors will open 20 minutes before the performances.

General admission seats may be reserved at www.providencehallsb.org/lessons. There is no cost to attend. A freewill offering will be taken to help offset expenses.

Providence Hall is a college preparatory school serving grades 7-12. The Laudate Youth Chorus is an extension of the school’s program open to students in grades 5 through 8. The El Montecito School is a private school serving grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

