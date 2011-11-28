Santa Barbara Airport Celebrates Grand Opening of Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Mayor Helene Schneider does the honors of cutting the ceremonial red ribbon
By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | November 28, 2011 | 6:04 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Airport celebrated the opening Monday of the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in the main lobby of the airline terminal.
Mayor Helene Schneider cut the red ribbon.
As part of the celebration, the newly located concession offered pastry tasting as well as 10 percent off on all coffees and teas.
Departing passengers can relax and enjoy the upstairs Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf or the Costa Terrazo Restaurant & Tapas Bar. For last-minute gifts, visit Santa Barbara News and Gifts, and then sit back and relax and enjoy the Santa Barbara views while waiting to board your plane.
— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.
