Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Honoring Military Families with ‘Trees for Troops’

For the fifth consecutive year, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is sponsoring Trees for Troops, a national program that provides Christmas trees to active U.S. military families around the world.

The program is championed locally by Anthony Dal Bello of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths in Santa Barbara.

This year, the bank will hold receptions and donate trees at several locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. This Wednesday, trees will be donated to military families serving at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. On Sunday, additional donations will be made from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

In Ventura County, the schedule is as follows: At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, families will receive trees at SBB&T’s branch in Simi Valley, 2930 Tapo Canyon Road. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, trees will be donated at SBB&T’s branch in Port Hueneme, 583 West Channel Islands Drive.

“We’re thrilled to honor our military families this holiday season by providing a Christmas tree as a token of our sincere appreciation for the sacrifices they make in defending our country,” said George Leis, president and COO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “And this year we congratulate Randy Weiss, our VP of community relations, for receiving the 2011 National Spirit Award presented by the Christmas Spirit Foundation for his creation of our ‘Noble Tree for a Noble Cause’ program that engages our employees, our community and our military families.”

“While many of our trees are sent to military bases all over the country, the highlight of the season for me is when I can personally thank our local military families for their service by helping them select a holiday tree,” Dal Bello said.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.