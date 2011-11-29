Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Honoring Military Families with ‘Trees for Troops’

The bank is spreading holiday cheer, with help from Anthony's Christmas Trees & Wreaths

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | November 29, 2011 | 1:01 a.m.

For the fifth consecutive year, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is sponsoring Trees for Troops, a national program that provides Christmas trees to active U.S. military families around the world.

The program is championed locally by Anthony Dal Bello of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths in Santa Barbara.

This year, the bank will hold receptions and donate trees at several locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. This Wednesday, trees will be donated to military families serving at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. On Sunday, additional donations will be made from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

In Ventura County, the schedule is as follows: At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, families will receive trees at SBB&T’s branch in Simi Valley, 2930 Tapo Canyon Road. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, trees will be donated at SBB&T’s branch in Port Hueneme, 583 West Channel Islands Drive.

“We’re thrilled to honor our military families this holiday season by providing a Christmas tree as a token of our sincere appreciation for the sacrifices they make in defending our country,” said George Leis, president and COO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “And this year we congratulate Randy Weiss, our VP of community relations, for receiving the 2011 National Spirit Award presented by the Christmas Spirit Foundation for his creation of our ‘Noble Tree for a Noble Cause’ program that engages our employees, our community and our military families.”

“While many of our trees are sent to military bases all over the country, the highlight of the season for me is when I can personally thank our local military families for their service by helping them select a holiday tree,” Dal Bello said.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 