Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 9:33 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team Shares Expertise in Peru

Five local volunteers spend a week in Machu Picchu training dozens of emergency personnel

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 28, 2011 | 7:50 p.m.

Five members of the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team (SBCSAR) completed a week long trip to Machu Picchu, Peru, earlier this month, where they taught technical rope rescue skills to dozens of local emergency personnel.

SBCSAR team members Rick Stein, Brian Bass, Kerry Valvidiezo, Charles Gelinas and Kevin Hess made the 4,500-mile trip to the sacred site near the Inca Bridge, where they volunteered their time and expertise to train 44 people from three agencies, plus members of the Machu Picchu Pueblo community.

This was the fourth consecutive year that Stein has traveled to Machu Picchu to volunteer his time and skills to teach basic knots, anchors, rope rescue systems, stretcher packaging and rigging, repelling and stretcher tending.

While there, team members also arranged for a local doctor to teach first responder first aid to the students.

Team members also were able to help facilitate, with the assistance of the mayor of Machu Picchu Pueblo, the formation of a volunteer unified search and rescue team for the first time in the history of the area.

About $10,000 worth of equipment was left with the newly unified SAR team, which was donated by CMC Rescue Inc. of Santa Barbara and SBCSAR. The donated equipment also included backpacks and helmets donated by REI.

SBCSAR plans to continue its support of the local rescue personnel around Machu Picchu next year by focusing on much-needed swift water rescue techniques and working to acquire the necessary equipment during the following year to equip the responders around the Machu Picchu area.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 