Santa Barbara Planning Commission to Review Safety Improvements Slated for Shoreline Park

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission will be asked Thursday to sign off on safety improvements to Shoreline Park.

The public is welcome to attend the hearing and provide comments.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department has completed plans designed to address safety concerns at MacGillivray Point, the area affected by a 2008 landslide, as well as other concerns for throughout the park.

Replacing sidewalks and fencing in the landslide area, as well as adding fencing to restrict access to the area are among the changes put forward by staff. They also recommend that two park benches from the point be relocated, and new landscaping be put in, as well as replacement of pole lights and coastal interpretive signs.

The Parks & Recreation Department conducted geological studies and a mapping project to determine the safety of the area.

“These studies indicate that the coastal bluff will continue to erode over time and there could be a sudden failure at MacGillivray Point,” according to a statement from the department. “The bluff around the point has eroded, and cracks in the stone wall correspond to where there will be a future landslide. After considering a variety of options, due to the potential safety risk, the city is proposing that MacGillivray Point be fenced to restrict access.”

The city intends to designate a new area within the park to honor former Mayor Don MacGillivray, the statement said.

If approved, the project will go forward in two phases. The first would address the safety concerns and enhance park resource, while the second phase would address the long-terms needs surrounding the ongoing erosion.

“The project is funded by the city’s General Fund and a grant from the County of Santa Barbara Coastal Resource Enhancement Fund,” the statement said.

If approved, the Parks & Recreation Department expects construction to occur April to May 2012, after the wet weather season is over.

The Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper