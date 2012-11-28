Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Named One of Best Accounting Firms to Work For

By Bonnie Zappacosta for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP | November 28, 2012 | 7:03 p.m.

For the second time in recent years, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, the largest Santa Barbara-based accounting firm, has been named as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today magazine.

This award was created to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the accounting industry.

BPW is the only firm on the Central Coast to make the list and one out of only 10 firms in California to be honored with this distinction.

The 2012 Best Accounting Firms to Work For list is made up of 100 companies.

Accounting firms across the country participated in the two-part survey, which consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and an evaluation of the firm’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The combined scores determined the top firms.

The top 100 companies are then split into three groups, reflective of the number of full and part-time employees: small-sized companies (15 to 49 employees), medium-sized companies (50 to 249 employees) and large-sized companies (more than 250 employees). BPW is ranked among the medium-sized companies group.

The complete list and rankings will be released in Accounting Today’s December issue. Click here to view the complete list of award recipients.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 