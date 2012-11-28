Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Named One of Best Accounting Firms to Work For

For the second time in recent years, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, the largest Santa Barbara-based accounting firm, has been named as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today magazine.

This award was created to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in the accounting industry.

BPW is the only firm on the Central Coast to make the list and one out of only 10 firms in California to be honored with this distinction.

The 2012 Best Accounting Firms to Work For list is made up of 100 companies.

Accounting firms across the country participated in the two-part survey, which consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and an evaluation of the firm’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The combined scores determined the top firms.

The top 100 companies are then split into three groups, reflective of the number of full and part-time employees: small-sized companies (15 to 49 employees), medium-sized companies (50 to 249 employees) and large-sized companies (more than 250 employees). BPW is ranked among the medium-sized companies group.

The complete list and rankings will be released in Accounting Today’s December issue. Click here to view the complete list of award recipients.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.