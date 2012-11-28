Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

CHP to Accept Online Applications for Officer Positions

By Fran Clader for the California Highway Patrol | November 28, 2012 | 2:17 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it will accept applications in January from individuals interested in a career as a CHP officer.

“This is an opportunity to serve alongside some of California’s finest who provide the highest level of safety, service and security throughout the state,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “A career with a law enforcement agency like the CHP offers unlimited opportunities for someone who is looking for a challenge.”

Applications will be accepted online only during a three-day period from Thursday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 5. This brief application period marks the first time in three years that the CHP has accepted applications.

Those interested in applying should click here for more information.

“Officers are needed throughout California,” Farrow said. “Through this process, we are determined to find qualified men and women from diverse backgrounds who are committed to carrying out the CHP’s mission and making a difference in their communities.”

To be considered, candidates must be 20 to 35 years old, a U.S. citizen, have no felony convictions and be a high school graduate. Each applicant will be required to complete a selection process, including a written test, physical ability test, appraisal panel interview, background investigation, medical/vision evaluation and psychological evaluation.

Click here for CHP’s recruitment Facebook page.

— Fran Clader is the director of communications for the California Highway Patrol.

 
