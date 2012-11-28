Crane Fifth-Graders Doing Their Part to Take a Bite Out of Hunger

Crane Country Day School’s fifth-grade class has been studying the issue of hunger. Students researched hunger worldwide, then focused in on their own community. They started out by creating beautiful ceramic bowls in art class to donate to a local event.

Paige and Lily reflected on the process in a campus newsletter:

“First, we glazed bowls for the Empty Bowls lunch sponsored by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which took place on Nov. 6. The bowls were donated to the Kids Helping Kids table at the event. All proceeds from the sale of those bowls have been donated to sponsor the kids’ programs at the Foodbank. Our bowls alone raised over $100! The entire Empty Bowls event sold out and raised over $18,000.”

The students were eager to share their project with the rest of the school and get everyone involved. They prepared a presentation for Crane’s daily assembly and shared some facts about hunger: 925 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, 49 million in the United States, 2.8 million in California and 65,000 in Santa Barbara County. Forty-four percent of those who benefit from the Santa Barbara Foodbank are kids. The Foodbank serves low-income families with children, veterans, the disabled and the unemployed.

Following the presentation, they announced the schoolwide food drive to collect food for the Foodbank and challenged the student body to collect more pounds of food than last year. In 2011, they collected 1,011 pounds, so the goal this year is set at 1,500 pounds.

Each Lower School classroom and Upper School advisory are assigned to bring in a certain food item that will help people in need. The food drive will run until Dec. 21, when the donations will be delivered to the Foodbank.

Crane Country Day School’s Service Learning program enables students to make a difference in the local community by using their talents and abilities. Students focus on a social issue and various ways to help people who are impacted by it. Cross-curricular presentations and projects take the experience to a broader level.

If you are interested in supporting the fifth-graders with food donations or would like more information about Crane, click here or call 805.969.7732.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.