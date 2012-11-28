Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Crane Fifth-Graders Doing Their Part to Take a Bite Out of Hunger

By Julia Davis for Crane Country Day School | November 28, 2012 | 9:38 p.m.

Crane Country Day School’s fifth-grade class has been studying the issue of hunger. Students researched hunger worldwide, then focused in on their own community. They started out by creating beautiful ceramic bowls in art class to donate to a local event.

Paige and Lily reflected on the process in a campus newsletter:

“First, we glazed bowls for the Empty Bowls lunch sponsored by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which took place on Nov. 6. The bowls were donated to the Kids Helping Kids table at the event. All proceeds from the sale of those bowls have been donated to sponsor the kids’ programs at the Foodbank. Our bowls alone raised over $100! The entire Empty Bowls event sold out and raised over $18,000.”

The students were eager to share their project with the rest of the school and get everyone involved. They prepared a presentation for Crane’s daily assembly and shared some facts about hunger: 925 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, 49 million in the United States, 2.8 million in California and 65,000 in Santa Barbara County. Forty-four percent of those who benefit from the Santa Barbara Foodbank are kids. The Foodbank serves low-income families with children, veterans, the disabled and the unemployed.

Following the presentation, they announced the schoolwide food drive to collect food for the Foodbank and challenged the student body to collect more pounds of food than last year. In 2011, they collected 1,011 pounds, so the goal this year is set at 1,500 pounds.

Each Lower School classroom and Upper School advisory are assigned to bring in a certain food item that will help people in need. The food drive will run until Dec. 21, when the donations will be delivered to the Foodbank.

Crane Country Day School’s Service Learning program enables students to make a difference in the local community by using their talents and abilities. Students focus on a social issue and various ways to help people who are impacted by it. Cross-curricular presentations and projects take the experience to a broader level.

If you are interested in supporting the fifth-graders with food donations or would like more information about Crane, click here or call 805.969.7732.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 