Jodi House Welcomes New Development Director, Board Member

Jay Carlander, Ph.D., has been hired as development director for Jodi House, and Jennifer Lovette has recently joined its Board of Directors.

Carlander was interim director of the Thomas E. Bellavance Honors Program at Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md., and visiting assistant professor of history.

He has also been a history lecturer at UCSB and SBCC. He received his Ph.D. from UCSB.

Carlander resides in Santa Barbara with his wife and two children.

Lovette has personal experience with caring for a loved one with a traumatic brain injury, and her participation with the Jodi House is personally meaningful to her.

Currently employed by Citrix Online, she is the senior director of Services for the Americas. In her role, she directs the client services team to strategically drive retention and success of Citrix Online clients.

Lovette holds a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and an MBA from the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University.

She resides in Santa Barbara with her husband and son.

Jodi House is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helping families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support. For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a member of the Board of Directors for Jodi House.