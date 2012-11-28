Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Goleta to Hold Public Workshop on Trails Improvement, Habitat Restoration for Ellwood Mesa

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | November 28, 2012 | 9:58 p.m.

The City of Goleta is looking for the public’s ideas and input on trail improvement and habitat restoration on the Ellwood Mesa.

A public workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Ellwood School Multipurpose Room to share possible trail designs, habitat restoration options and a range of ideas to address related issues.

This workshop will include a presentation, a group question-and-answer time, and break-out information stations staffed by team experts. This second workshop builds on the previous public input and further evolves the project description for the community’s review and comment.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved an agreement with the Santa Barbara Trails Council to begin design and engineering for the Trails Improvement and Habitat Restoration Project. SBTC received a grant from the Coastal Conservancy to commence the planning and permitting effort associated with this process.

A project of this nature is identified in the city’s Capital Improvement Program Plan as a future, unfunded project. In addition, the city’s Ellwood Mesa Open Space Plan (adopted in 2004) identifies existing and future trails, including future trail design standards for the Coastal Trail and the Anza Trail.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
