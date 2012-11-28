Got Mice? Homes Needed for Feral Cats That Will Work for Food

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking homes for feral cats received in the three community animal shelters.

Feral cats are cats that are not socialized and have reverted to a more “wild” state. These cats are not adoptable to the normal household environment.

Animal Services is looking for citizens who can provide safe ranch, warehouse or barn homes for these working cats. All cats are spayed or neutered, up to date with their vaccines and given an overall health check. A yard check and instructions on how to acclimate the cats to their new home will be provided.

These cats are accustomed to foraging for their food, and in many cases prove to be very good at rodent control. Although feral cats are not accustomed to human contact, they can build a bond with the people who are caring for them. Ideal homes should have a barn or shelter for the cats to be protected from the elements as well as predators. Caretakers need to be willing to feed the cats’ everyday and provide them with basic needs.

Feral cats do not do well confined in a shelter setting and must be relocated as soon as possible. Animal Services is calling on the community to help provide for these hardworking cats.

For more information on the feral cat adoption program, call Stacy Silva at 805.934.6981.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department-Animal Services.