Santa Barbara Humane Society Sets Up Holiday Pet Boutique

By Santa Barbara Humane Society | November 28, 2012 | 11:44 p.m.

What could be more rewarding than that great Black Friday deal, spending Small Business Saturday in the local shops, or all those gifts you found on Cyber Monday on company time? We think “Local Nonprofit Saturday” at the Santa Barbara Humane Society could be your most meaningful shopping experience this holiday season.

Most people are aware that tough economic times are as hard on pets as they are on their owners. All animal shelters have been struggling for several years to care for and place in homes large numbers of homeless animals, many of them in need of expensive medical treatments.

You can be part of the solution, help animals who are homeless through no fault of their own, and get some great deals on holiday gifts for your pets and pet-loving friends.

Come to one of our Holiday Pet Boutique sales to be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 1, and again on Saturday, Dec. 15. We will be offering for sale, at a discount, hundreds of high-quality pet accessories, including toys, clothing, collars, leashes and more.

OffLeash, formerly on State Street, and Montecito Pet Shop donated most of the sale items. They are all very well made and adorable. Some are quite unique.

The Humane Society is located at 5399 Overpass Road, which is off Patterson Avenue. The sales will be held in its Education Center. Your own pets are always welcome to visit the Humane Society, so feel free to bring your dog (or cat) on a leash if he or she would like to try on a warm sweater for size, or perhaps a Santa Barbara T-shirt.

We hope you will come shop at one our Local Nonprofit Saturday sales. For more information, call 805.964.4777.

