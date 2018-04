Posted on November 28, 2012 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Margery J. Hunter, 92, formerly of Solvang, died Nov. 22, 2012.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Angela Merici Church, 146 Eighth St., Pacific Grove, 93950, or to the charity of your choice.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.